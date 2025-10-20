SOURCE / ECONOMY
China’s NEV production, sales set new records in September: CAAM
By Global Times Published: Oct 20, 2025 07:51 PM
An NEV manufacturing line in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Photo: VCG

An NEV manufacturing line in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Photo: VCG


China's new energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales made a new record high in September, with 1.62 million units produced and 1.60 million units sold, according to data released on Monday by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

The production figure represents a growth of 23.7 percent year-on-year while the sales figures jumped up by 24.6 percent.

For the first nine months, NEV production reached 11.24 million units, surging by 35.2 percent. NEV sales shot up by 34.9 percent to 11.23 million units, according to CAAM.

NEV exports in September grew 100 percent year-on-year to reach 222,000 units but declined 0.9 percent month over month.

For the January-September period, exports of NEVs reached 1.76 million units, up 89.4 percent year-on-year.

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China’s auto output, sales both top 24 million units in first three quarters of 2025

In the first three quarters of 2025, China's automobile production and sales both exceeded 24 million units, while ...

China predicts its NEV sales to reach 16 million units in 2025, up 24.4% from 2024

China produced and also sold over 12 million new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in 2024, leading the global NEV market ...

China's NEV sales to surpass 10m by November with continued growth momentum

China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector is still on a robust upward trajectory, with industry insiders projecting production and ...