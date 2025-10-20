China’s NEV production, sales set new records in September: CAAM

An NEV manufacturing line in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality Photo: VCG

China's new energy vehicle (NEV) production and sales made a new record high in September, with 1.62 million units produced and 1.60 million units sold, according to data released on Monday by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).The production figure represents a growth of 23.7 percent year-on-year while the sales figures jumped up by 24.6 percent.For the first nine months, NEV production reached 11.24 million units, surging by 35.2 percent. NEV sales shot up by 34.9 percent to 11.23 million units, according to CAAM.NEV exports in September grew 100 percent year-on-year to reach 222,000 units but declined 0.9 percent month over month.For the January-September period, exports of NEVs reached 1.76 million units, up 89.4 percent year-on-year.Global Times