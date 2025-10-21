HKSAR's 7th LegCo surpasses predecessor with 49 extra bills pass

The seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) has passed 130 bills during its four-year term, up 49 over the previous council, a testimony to the effectiveness of the legislative body under the executive-led system, said Starry Lee, chairperson of LegCo House Committee, on Monday.



Lee noted that as the current term nears its end, legislators have remained committed to their mission, serving as steadfast patriots, defenders of the executive-led system, genuine representatives of public opinion, and high-quality governance personnel.



The collaboration and checks between the legislative and executive branches have enhanced Hong Kong's governance and implemented the "one country, two systems" policy, she said.



Lee expressed the hope that under the chief executive's leadership, the executive and the eighth LegCo will maintain close communication to better serve the public.

