China donates test kits to Solomon Islands police, jointly launch SOP on drug-testing

RSIPF Assistant Commissioner Patricia Leta (right) and CPLT Commissioner Liu Shenghuang at the launch ceremony of SOP. Photo: Screenshot of announcement from Chinese Embassy in Solomon Islands

An advisory police team from China's Ministry of Public Security and the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) held a ceremony at Rove Police Headquarters on November 20 to officially launch the Solomon Islands' first Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for drug-testing criminal suspects, the Chinese Embassy in the Solomon Islands official WeChat account reported on Monday.At the launch ceremony, the Chinese police team donated 450 drug-testing reagent kits to the Solomon Islands police force and provided hands-on training to 14 criminal investigation officers on how to use the kits. Participants who passed the assessment received jointly issued certificates signed by the Solomon Islands police commissioner and the head of the Chinese police team.RSIPF Assistant Commissioner Patricia Leta said the country's new anti-narcotics bill is expected to be reviewed and approved soon, and the introduction of standardized testing procedures is both timely and essential. She noted that the practical training has significantly strengthened the force's capability and confidence in tackling emerging drug-related crimes.Global Times