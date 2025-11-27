CHINA / SOCIETY
PLA Hong Kong Garrison to follow orders: defense ministry spokesperson on whether to offer support after deadly fire
By Global Times Published: Nov 27, 2025 04:18 PM
 
Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Photo: Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Photo: Ministry of National Defense



In response to a Global Times reporter's question about whether the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) plans to provide support after a major fire broke out at a residential compound in Tai Po in New Territories in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, causing heavy casualties and prompting assistance from various sectors, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday that the PLA Hong Kong Garrison will follow orders, perform its duties in accordance with the law, and safeguard Hong Kong.

A total of 55 people died due to the deadly fire that broke out at Wang Fu Court in Tai Po  in the HKSAR Wednesday afternoon, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department (HKFSD) said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
RELATED ARTICLES
Commissioner's Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in HKSAR slams irresponsible remarks by Canadian, NZ, and EU politicians

A spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) ...

Aircraft carrier Shandong formation's HK visit to boost national pride of residents: chief executive

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's four-vessel aircraft carrier Shandong formation is the first carrier formation to visit ...

HKSAR strongly condemns remarks by US diplomat smearing national security law for Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government strongly condemned on late Thursday night the latest remarks made ...