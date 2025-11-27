PLA Hong Kong Garrison to follow orders: defense ministry spokesperson on whether to offer support after deadly fire

Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense Photo: Ministry of National Defense

In response to a Global Times reporter's question about whether the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) plans to provide support after a major fire broke out at a residential compound in Tai Po in New Territories in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, causing heavy casualties and prompting assistance from various sectors, Jiang Bin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said on Thursday that the PLA Hong Kong Garrison will follow orders, perform its duties in accordance with the law, and safeguard Hong Kong.A total of 55 people died due to the deadly fire that broke out at Wang Fu Court in Tai Po in the HKSAR Wednesday afternoon, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department (HKFSD) said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.