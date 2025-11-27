CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM responds on reports claiming Trump asked Takaichi to tone down Taiwan-related remarks: no comment on matter between US, Japan
By Global Times Published: Nov 27, 2025 04:20 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


In response to a question that it is reported that US President Donald Trump had requested the Japanese prime minister to tone down remarks related to the Taiwan question and whether the reported matter is influenced by the recent China-US leaders' phone call, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson from China's ministry of foreign affairs said on Thursday that communication between the US and Japanese leaders is a matter between those two countries, and China has no comment on that. He stressed that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair that brooks no interference by any external forces.
