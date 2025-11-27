China’s top procuratorate issues guidelines on handling cases of public interest litigation involving protection of minors

Photo: VCG

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday issued work guidelines on handling public interest litigation cases related to the protection of minors, stressing six key areas of focus including the protection of minors' personal information and their online safety.In public interest litigation cases involving minor protection, the guidelines which consist of 29 articles systematically set out the scope of application, sources of case leads, key focus areas, case-handling quality and efficiency, as well as the use of big data, providing a clear basis for procuratorate departments at all levels to carry out public interest litigation related to minor protection in a precise and standardized manner.The guidelines stipulate that in handling public interest litigation cases involving the protection of minors, the principle of acting in the best interests of the minors should be upheld, and measures most favorable to them should be adopted.The guidelines emphasize that such cases should be handled in accordance with the law and in a standardized manner. In cases where conditions for prosecution are met, lawsuits should be filed promptly to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of minors and protect the public interest.The guidelines clarify that digital prosecution should be fully leveraged to protect the legitimate rights and interests of minors and the public interest.The guidelines identify six key areas of focus including the protection of minors' personal information and their online safety.In addition, the guidelines focus on other areas that may infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of minors or involve the public interest, including the governance of product quality and safe production of toys, equipment, gaming and amusement equipment, and recreational facilities for minors, the governance of childcare institutions, kindergartens, schools, training institutions, and areas surrounding campuses, the governance of public spaces where minors gather, accommodation establishments, and places unsuitable for minor activities.The guidelines stipulate that when procuratorate departments handle public interest litigation cases involving minors, they may hold hearings to solicit the opinions of minors.Global Times