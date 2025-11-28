Younger generations inject new vigor into traditional China-US friendship

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng delivers a video speech at the 2025 Kuliang Forum in New York, the United States, on Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

The traditional friendship between the Chinese and U.S. people continues to show strength and resilience as younger generations stay actively engaged.The presence of a 15-year-old girl at the 2025 Kuliang Forum on Tuesday speaks volumes about the efforts to breathe new life into the long-standing connections and friendship between the two peoples."I want my daughter Makenna to understand that the state of U.S.-China people-to-people relationship is important to me, is worth working to improve, and has been a part of the Foster Family for nearly 100 years," said Adam Foster, founder and chairman emeritus of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, a U.S. non-profit organization aimed to continue Helen Foster Snow's legacy of bridge building through people-to-people exchanges.Helen Foster Snow was an American journalist who reported from China in the 1930s. She was married to Edgar Snow, the author of Red Star Over China."The future of the U.S.-China relationship belongs to the next generation. It is in the lives of our youth that we place our deepest hopes," Foster said, explaining why he brought his daughter to the forum."I hope today inspires you to take up the torch that has been handed down by those who came before you, a torch first lit by your great-great aunt, Helen Foster Snow," Foster addressed her daughter and the audience at large."The Flying Tigers gave everything they had to defend the Chinese, and the Chinese gave everything they had to support the Flying Tigers. Every one of these people risked their lives together and their bond was unending," said Anna Li, daughter of Flying Tiger fighter pilot Kuo Ching Li.Kuo Ching Li was the only Chinese-American fighter pilot who served with the Flying Tigers in the fight against Japanese invaders in the early 1940s."The bond between America and China that was forged -- the bridges of friendship that were built -- in the 1940s must not be forgotten. For America, this history must take its rightful place in classrooms so that the future of this country knows how strong the hand of friendship was that America extended to China during the War of Resistance," Anna said.In July, Anna brought her daughter Lili to China for the first time together with other students and teachers from several U.S. Flying Tigers friendship schools.From General Joseph Stilwell's first journey to China in 1911, to the Stilwell family's most recent visit two months ago in September 2025, "we are proud of the 115 years of our family's continuing friendship with the people of China," said Terry Steven Cox, grandson of General Stilwell.During World War II, General Stilwell served as commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces in the China-Burma-India Theater and provided great support to the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression."I am from the Stilwell Generation 3, but the future lies in what Generation 4 and Generation 5 have been doing to keep the warm friendships going," said Cox at the forum, hosted by People's Daily Digital Communication Co., Ltd.Cox told Xinhua that his nephews have been traveling to China this year."It's nice the next generation is taking over in terms of all the relationships between the peoples," Cox said on the sidelines of the forum.Cox noted that the Stilwell Scholarship, founded by General Stilwell's daughters, has been helping support Chinese scholars studying in the United States for over 40 years, with over 60 scholars helped in the pursuit of their studies.The "Friends of Kuliang," a group of descendants of the American families who once lived in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, have embarked on journeys to retrace their ancestors' stories in recent years, said Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng in a video keynote speech at the forum.The century-old story of Kuliang is brimming with new vigor as events, such as the Bond with Kuliang: 2025 China-U.S. Youth Choir Festival and the Kuliang Forum, have been held, he said.China and the United States can rise above differences and jointly write a new chapter in their friendly exchanges and cooperation, Xie said.Moreover, speakers from cultural, sports, business and academic fields also shared their views at the forum.Tom Feng, board member of USA Table Tennis and Olympian, said that for the young generation of athletes, "Ping-Pong diplomacy" is not only history but their day-to-day life.Feng shared stories about the bond and friendship developed with his Chinese counterparts during joint training.The medal won by Lin Gaoyuan and Lily Zhang, a joint pair from China and the United States at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, is the fruit of mutual trust between U.S. and Chinese players, according to Feng.