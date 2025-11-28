CHINA / MILITARY
PLA Eastern Theater Command monitors New Zealand navy ship during Taiwan Straits transit
By Global Times Published: Nov 28, 2025 11:57 AM


Jiang Bin Photo: China’s Ministry of National Defense

In response to a Reuters report about a New Zealand naval ship’s transit through the Taiwan Straits, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the New Zealand naval replenishment vessel Aotearoa transited the Taiwan Straits recently. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and track the vessel's passage throughout with effective response measures.


 

We firmly oppose certain countries stirring up trouble in the Taiwan Straits and sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, Jiang said.

