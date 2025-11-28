PLA Eastern Theater Command monitors New Zealand navy ship during Taiwan Straits transit

Jiang Bin Photo: China’s Ministry of National Defense
In response to a Reuters report about a New Zealand naval ship’s transit through the Taiwan Straits, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the New Zealand naval replenishment vessel Aotearoa
transited the Taiwan Straits recently. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and track the vessel's passage throughout with effective response measures.
We firmly oppose certain countries stirring up trouble in the Taiwan Straits and sending wrong signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces, Jiang said.
