PLA Eastern Theater Command monitors New Zealand navy ship during Taiwan Straits transit





Jiang Bin Photo: China’s Ministry of National Defense

In response to a Reuters report about a New Zealand naval ship’s transit through the Taiwan Straits, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said at a regular press conference on Thursday that the New Zealand naval replenishment vessel Aotearoa transited the Taiwan Straits recently. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command organized naval and air forces to monitor and track the vessel's passage throughout with effective response measures.



