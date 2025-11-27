Any act of aggression will be met with fierce and decisive counterstrike: China’s defense ministry on whether PLA’s drills a warning to Japan

Jiang Bin

From November 23 to 27, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted military operations in the Bohai Strait and parts of the northern Yellow Sea. When asked whether the drills were intended as a warning to Japan, and whether the PLA would take further actions to exert pressure if Japan refuses to retract its recent remarks, given that the Chinese military has recently issued multiple statements signaling its readiness to fight and to win, spokesperson Jiang Bin of China's defense ministry said on Thursday that the root cause of the current situation lies in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan.Jiang said this is the first time since Japan's defeat in 1945 that a Japanese leader has publicly claimed in an official setting that "a Taiwan contingency is a Japan contingency," linking it to the exercise of collective self-defense.It is also the first time Japan has revealed ambitions to intervene militarily in the Taiwan question and issued a military threat to China, blatantly challenging China's core interests. These remarks are extremely wrong, extremely dangerous, and extremely pernicious, Jiang noted.Jiang emphasized that safeguarding national sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity is the sacred duty of the Chinese military. "Any act of aggression will be met with fierce and decisive counterstrike," he said.