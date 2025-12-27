China welcomes ceasefire agreement, ready to continue to provide platform, create conditions for further Cambodia-Thailand dialogue: FM

Q: On December 27, Cambodia and Thailand signed a joint statement agreeing to a ceasefire at the Special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting. What is China's comment?



A: China welcomes the joint statement between Cambodia and Thailand agreeing to a ceasefire. This proves that dialogue and consultation is a viable and effective way to resolve complex disputes. China, ASEAN and the international community have made common efforts to this end. China stands ready to continue to provide platform and create conditions for Cambodia and Thailand to have fuller and more detailed communication. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow in Yunnan from December 28 to 29, and representatives of the militaries of the three countries will also take part. China will play a constructive role in its own way for Cambodia and Thailand to consolidate the ceasefire, resume exchanges, rebuild political trust, achieve turnaround in bilateral relations and uphold regional peace.

