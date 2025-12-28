Overseas spy agency posed as female netizen to target military-linked employee: MSS

Photo: from WeChat account of Ministry of State Security

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) released Sunday three cautionary cases on the risks of sharing job details online, including one in which an overseas espionage agency posed as a young, attractive female netizen trying to probe for internal information from an employee of a military-affiliated unit.According to MSS, Li, who works for a military-affiliated unit, met a female netizen A on a dating app. Impressed by her youthful, attractive profile picture and her warm, outgoing conversation, Li developed a fondness for her.As their contact deepened, A proactively mentioned that her friends had always wanted to date military men and expressed hope to introduce Li to them. Li recalled that during their previous chats, A had also repeatedly tried to inquire about internal details of his unit. Realizing he might be dealing with personnel from an overseas espionage agency, Li terminated contact with A and reported the situation to the state security authorities. Investigations by state security authorities confirmed that accounts like A's were actually online traps set by overseas espionage agencies, aiming to recruit individuals within China to steal sensitive information from key units.In another case, after Zhao was discharged from the military, he often posted photos of himself in military uniform on social media, receiving many likes and comments. One day, an internet user with an overseas IP address sent Zhao a private message, claiming to want to "consult" about some internal military matters and offered a substantial "reward." Zhao believed that since he was already discharged, it should be "no big deal" as long as he didn’t reveal overly sensitive information. He therefore disclosed internal military information multiple times to this overseas individual in exchange for money.Once, after drinking, Zhao boasted to his friend surnamed Zhang about his "way to make money." Sensing the seriousness of the situation, Zhang urged Zhao to turn back before it was too late, but Zhao dismissed the concern. To prevent Zhao from sinking deeper, Zhang reported the suspicious circumstances through the official WeChat public account reporting channel of the MSS and helped Zhao pull back from the brink. In the end, Zhang received a reward from the state security authorities for safeguarding national security.In the third case, after graduating from university, Wang, based on his major and interests, submitted resumes online hoping to find a satisfying job. Someone claiming to be the HR manager of a marine environmental pollution detection company proactively contacted Wang, stating that Wang’s professional background and internship experience were an excellent fit for the company’s requirements.Upon further contact, Wang discovered that the main duties of this "position" involved going near a local military port to photograph passing ships, recording their departure and return times and uploading the information to company headquarters. Recalling the national security education he received during university, Wang decisively dialed the state security authorities' reporting hotline and reported the situation. The state security investigation revealed that the company had overseas connections and was suspected of photographing and monitoring the movements of important military vessels at our ports. Wang received a reward from the state security authorities for providing crucial leads.The MSS thus called on the public to be alert to "paid consultations" for theft and probing, guard against "high-pay, easy work" recruitment traps, and be wary of "warm, caring" advances.The state security authorities remind the general public, especially personnel in key positions, to exercise caution against exposing personal occupational information while using the internet, and to maintain heightened vigilance with less complacency during online social interactions and part-time job applications. This is not only a matter of personal responsibility for one's own future but also a vital duty and commitment to fortifying our national security defenses.Global Times