Chinese Consulate in Vietnam's Da Nang urges Chinese to avoid gambling after citizen jumps to death

The Chinese Consulate General in Da Nang on Sunday evening issued a reminder urging Chinese nationals visiting the city to stay away from gambling, after a Chinese citizen reportedly died after jumping from a hotel building in Da Nang following involvement in a gambling activity.The consulate noted that in recent years, it has handled several cases involving kidnapping, unlawful detention and assault stemming from gambling, and has previously issued related reminders.With the Spring Festival holiday approaching and the number of visitors to Da Nang increasing, the Chinese Consulate General in Da Nang once again reminds Chinese tourists traveling to Da Nang and Chinese nationals residing locally to strengthen their awareness of the law and stay away from gambling, according to the consulate.The consulate’s notice emphasized that gambling is strictly prohibited under Chinese law, and an amendment to China’s Criminal Law explicitly criminalizes cross-border gambling. Even in countries where casinos operate legally, Chinese citizens gambling abroad could still constitute a violation of Chinese law. Organizing or hosting gambling activities may result in prosecution, and embassies and consulates cannot provide protection for illegal acts.The notice highlighted that the Chinese Ministry of Public Security has established a comprehensive reporting platform to combat cross-border gambling. Citizens who have information about Chinese nationals suspected of operating casinos abroad, organizing gambling activities or engaging in online cross-border gambling are encouraged to report it.Warning from the Da Nang consulate comes after Chinese Embassy in Singapore issued a notice on Saturday through its official WeChat account, also urging Chinese citizens to stay away from gambling.Global Times