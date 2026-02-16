New Year on the Frontlines: The transformation of Zhonggeng Village

Aerial view of the new development sites in Shihai Township, Xingwen County, Yibin City, Sichuan Province. Photo: People's Daily

Before the Spring Festival, Li Xiaorong, who works in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, was preparing to return to her hometown in Shihai Township, Xingwen county, Yibin City. Upon learning this, the reporter accompanied her back to Shihai. Twelve years ago, the reporter visited her home in Zhonggeng Village."Some years ago, Zhonggeng Village was merged with four neighboring villages and is now known as Shihai Village," Li told the reporter along the way.Twelve years later, the People's Daily reporter visted the village again and found the changes striking.Infrastructure has improved--The first time the reporter visited, the Zhonggeng Tunnel was still unfinished. Today, it has been completely renovated: the ceiling has been rebuilt into a rounded brick arch, the walls have been plastered, and solar lights have been installed at both ends.It takes two hours by high-speed train from Chengdu to Xingwen county, followed by a 40-minute drive to Li's home. The previously bumpy stone road from Zhonggeng Tunnel to Li's home has been replaced with a smooth concrete road. "Back then, it would take a whole day just to get home," Li saidLiving environment has improved--Li's mother, Yang Wenlian, was waiting at the door, smiling as she watched her daughter carry in her luggage.The family's dry toilet has been replaced with a flush toilet, and a biogas pool has been built, now used for cooking as well. "Now, not only is our home clean, but you can hardly see cow dung on the village roads anymore," Yang said.Shihai Village has drawn on the experience from the Green Rural Revival Program, adapting measures to improve living conditions, with flowers and greenery becoming standard in front and back yards.Villagers are more eager to develop industries --Recently, Shihai Township convened a meeting at the Shihai Village committee with leaders of village groups from the Zhonggeng area, major farming and breeding households, and poverty-alleviation households to discuss their needs and plan development. As a representative of migrant workers, Li was among the invitees."Backed by the Xingwen Stone Sea and Shiju Gudi - both national 4A-level scenic spots -how can we better benefit from tourism?" asked Yang Fei, a newly elected village committee member from the Miao ethnic group, expressing villagers' hopes."The township is building new residential clusters and encourages villagers to rent out extra rooms to develop homestays," said Yang Chao, Party secretary of Shihai Township."My parents are getting older, and I'd like to work closer to home," Li shared her thoughts."The county recently established an industrial park with many job openings," Yang Chao said, sending recruitment information directly to Li."I never thought my hometown would develop so fast and have so many businesses now," Li said, looking at the recruitment information. "If I could work in the county, I could earn money and take care of my family at the same time - it would be great."Such courtyard meetings are common in Shihai Township, bringing residents together to contribute to rural revitalization efforts.