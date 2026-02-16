Space station crew rings in Year of the Horse with best wishes, fresh cake

They are 400 km above Earth and cannot go home for the Spring Festival this year, but China's taikonauts have found their own ways to make the traditional Chinese holiday warm and sweet.



The Shenzhou-21 crew aboard the space station Tiangong, which means Heavenly Palace, are celebrating the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse. On Monday, Chinese New Year's Eve, the three taikonauts sent their greetings to Earth via a video released by the China Manned Space Agency.



"I wish everyone all the best and peace," said commander Zhang Lu. This is the second time he has spent the festival in space. Zhang also took part in the Shenzhou-15 mission, launched in November 2022, and stayed in orbit for six months back then.



For taikonaut Wu Fei, this is his first Spring Festival in orbit, an experience he described as fresh and proud. "The Year of the Horse calls for the vigor of a galloping steed. Let us keep striving for our dreams and working for happiness," the young flight engineer said. "I wish you a safe and smooth journey ahead, and a life that gets better and better."



It is also the first time payload specialist Zhang Hongzhang has rung in Chinese New Year in space. Noting that scientific experiments on the space station are progressing steadily, the bespectacled, poetry-loving taikonaut said: "In the new year, we will continue to explore the cosmos like a galloping horse, writing new chapters in the vast starry sky." As a scientist-turned-taikonaut, he also made a wish for the prosperity of China's science and technology efforts, saying: "May every endeavor be rewarded."



Notably, this is the fourth Spring Festival taikonauts have celebrated aboard the space station since it was completed in 2022.



Though far from home, these space explorers feel the same festival warmth as people on Earth.



The Shenzhou-21 trio have decorated the space station with red lanterns, Chinese knots and paper-cut craft. They will also enjoy the traditions they usually share with their families on Earth, such as eating dumplings and delicacies that stand for prosperity, peace and good fortune.



Compared with previous crews, the Shenzhou-21 team has one more dish on their table: a freshly-baked cake made in the space oven.



Launched on Oct. 31, 2025, the space journey of the Shenzhou-21 crew has already exceeded 100 days. All tasks including scientific experiments, equipment maintenance and health management are progressing smoothly, according to the space agency.

