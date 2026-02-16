German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Meets with Wang Yi

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry

On February 14, 2026 local time, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich.Wang Yi first conveyed the cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Friedrich Merz. Wang Yi noted that Chancellor Friedrich Merz's speech at the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference on the previous day reflected the expectations of Germany and Europe for strategic autonomy as well as self-reliance and strength. China supports Germany in playing a greater role in this regard. All initiatives proposed and all actions taken by China on the international stage aim to uphold the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core. Although the UN's authority and standing have been weakened, its important status remains irreplaceable. The Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping is aimed at revitalizing the UN and building a more just and equitable global governance system. Against this backdrop, China and Germany should demonstrate the responsibility as major countries, and make new contributions to promoting world peace and development. China expects Germany to be a booster for China-EU practical cooperation and a stabilizing anchor for China-EU strategic relations.Wang Yi stated that China and Germany share extensive common interests and strong complementary advantages. Strengthening cooperation is a strategic choice based on the practical needs of both countries. China stays committed to high-standard opening up, which will provide tremendous opportunities for German companies to invest and do business. Wang Yi expressed the hope that the German side will also provide a fairer and more equitable business environment for Chinese enterprises. China is ready to work with Germany to prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges, strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, explore and carry out tripartite cooperation, and lift the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership to a new level.

Friedrich Merz asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese leaders. He stated that China has made remarkable and brilliant development achievements, and has become a strong country in the world, playing a pivotal role in the international community. Germany is committed to maintaining the rules-based international order and safeguarding the status and role of the World Trade Organization, which is consistent with China's philosophy on global governance. Upholding and practicing these philosophies together will benefit both countries and the world. Germany and China enjoy close economic and trade ties, and both are beneficiaries and supporters of economic globalization. The two sides should seize opportunities, tap into the potential, and deepen cooperation. Germany consistently opposes protectionism, advocates free trade, and encourages German companies to increase investment and cooperation in China. Germany adheres to the one-China policy and looks forward to close high-level exchanges with China to advance cooperation in various fields and work for greater development of Germany-China relations.

