GT Voice: Surge in Vietnam’s exports to China points to potential in deepening regional industrial ties

Amid an increasingly complex global
trade environment, the data underscored not only the enduring synergy between
China and Vietnam, but also the trade potential emerging from deeper regional
industrial integration.
Among Vietnam's four largest export
categories, its exports of telephones, mobile phones and parts to China reached
$1.04 billion in January, a dramatic year-on-year increase of 117 percent,
while exports of the same products to the US declined 7.2 percent year-on-year.
Meanwhile, China’s imports of computers, electrical products, spare parts and
components from Vietnam also surged 63.1 percent during the same period.
The robust growth in these
electronics categories collectively forms the core engine behind the spike in
China's imports from Vietnam. Underpinning this growth is the deepening synergy
between the Chinese and Vietnamese electronics industries. A significant portion
of the electronic products Vietnam ships to China are not final consumer goods;
rather, they flow back into China's industrial chain as intermediate products.
They either undergo final precision processing in China or are integrated into
more complex product systems.
This production collaboration has
fostered a regional industrial chain built on comparative advantages: Vietnam,
leveraging its labor cost advantages and manufacturing hub policies, takes on
specific roles like assembly and production of basic components. China, with
its comprehensive industrial system and technological expertise, focuses on
higher-value segments such as core technology R&D and advanced
manufacturing. Through efficient cooperation, both countries enhance the
overall efficiency of the regional industrial chain, laying a solid foundation
for trade growth.
Moreover, the deepening industrial
chain cooperation also opens new avenues for both nations to climb the value
chain. For China, the growing import of Vietnamese electronics parts reflects a
stable demand within its domestic manufacturing sector for diversified,
cost-effective intermediate goods. This helps maintain the cost competitiveness
and supply chain flexibility of its vast manufacturing base. For Vietnam, being
deeply embedded in regional production networks provides a stable and
convenient channel into the global division of labor. Evolving from simple
processing to undertaking progressively sophisticated component production,
Vietnam's manufacturing sector accumulates technical expertise and trains its
workforce, thereby building capacity for future industrial upgrading.
In the past, Southeast Asian
production networks were primarily oriented toward Western markets. Today, as
an ultra-large-scale market, China’s import demand has itself become an
important driving force for regional trade growth. The trade data in January
2026 has precisely confirmed this point: amid global demand fluctuations and a
complex external environment, the intra-regional trade flow between China and
Vietnam still demonstrates resilience and vitality.
Currently, the global trade
landscape is fraught with complexity and change. Factors such as uncertainties
in US trade policy and geopolitical shifts exert significant pressure on
Southeast Asia's export-oriented economies. In this context, the trade
opportunities emerging from deepening regional industrial chain cooperation
reveal their unique value. These opportunities, catalyzed by deeper industrial chain
ties, may not just happen in the electronics sector; they also hold the
potential to radiate across the entire regional trade system, propelling it
toward higher quality and greater resilience.
In conclusion, behind the surge in
Vietnam’s exports to China, what we see is not merely a set of impressive data
for a single month, but the vast trade potential unleashed by regional
industrial ties. This potential stems from rational collaboration between China
and Vietnam based on their comparative advantages, the synergistic resilience
forged through interconnected industrial chains, and the enabling environment
of regional trade facilitation arrangements such as the RCEP. At a time of
escalating global demand volatility, the collaborative framework established
through these deepening ties is providing new momentum and opportunities for
sustained trade growth.