GT Voice: Surge in Vietnam’s exports to China points to potential in deepening regional industrial ties

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

Vietnam’s exports to China surged 70.8 percent year-on-year to $6.32 billion in January 2026, latest trade data released by Vietnam Customs showed on Tuesday.

Amid an increasingly complex global trade environment, the data underscored not only the enduring synergy between China and Vietnam, but also the trade potential emerging from deeper regional industrial integration.

Among Vietnam's four largest export categories, its exports of telephones, mobile phones and parts to China reached $1.04 billion in January, a dramatic year-on-year increase of 117 percent, while exports of the same products to the US declined 7.2 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, China’s imports of computers, electrical products, spare parts and components from Vietnam also surged 63.1 percent during the same period.

The robust growth in these electronics categories collectively forms the core engine behind the spike in China's imports from Vietnam. Underpinning this growth is the deepening synergy between the Chinese and Vietnamese electronics industries. A significant portion of the electronic products Vietnam ships to China are not final consumer goods; rather, they flow back into China's industrial chain as intermediate products. They either undergo final precision processing in China or are integrated into more complex product systems.

This production collaboration has fostered a regional industrial chain built on comparative advantages: Vietnam, leveraging its labor cost advantages and manufacturing hub policies, takes on specific roles like assembly and production of basic components. China, with its comprehensive industrial system and technological expertise, focuses on higher-value segments such as core technology R&D and advanced manufacturing. Through efficient cooperation, both countries enhance the overall efficiency of the regional industrial chain, laying a solid foundation for trade growth.

Moreover, the deepening industrial chain cooperation also opens new avenues for both nations to climb the value chain. For China, the growing import of Vietnamese electronics parts reflects a stable demand within its domestic manufacturing sector for diversified, cost-effective intermediate goods. This helps maintain the cost competitiveness and supply chain flexibility of its vast manufacturing base. For Vietnam, being deeply embedded in regional production networks provides a stable and convenient channel into the global division of labor. Evolving from simple processing to undertaking progressively sophisticated component production, Vietnam's manufacturing sector accumulates technical expertise and trains its workforce, thereby building capacity for future industrial upgrading.

In the past, Southeast Asian production networks were primarily oriented toward Western markets. Today, as an ultra-large-scale market, China’s import demand has itself become an important driving force for regional trade growth. The trade data in January 2026 has precisely confirmed this point: amid global demand fluctuations and a complex external environment, the intra-regional trade flow between China and Vietnam still demonstrates resilience and vitality.

Currently, the global trade landscape is fraught with complexity and change. Factors such as uncertainties in US trade policy and geopolitical shifts exert significant pressure on Southeast Asia's export-oriented economies. In this context, the trade opportunities emerging from deepening regional industrial chain cooperation reveal their unique value. These opportunities, catalyzed by deeper industrial chain ties, may not just happen in the electronics sector; they also hold the potential to radiate across the entire regional trade system, propelling it toward higher quality and greater resilience.

In conclusion, behind the surge in Vietnam’s exports to China, what we see is not merely a set of impressive data for a single month, but the vast trade potential unleashed by regional industrial ties. This potential stems from rational collaboration between China and Vietnam based on their comparative advantages, the synergistic resilience forged through interconnected industrial chains, and the enabling environment of regional trade facilitation arrangements such as the RCEP. At a time of escalating global demand volatility, the collaborative framework established through these deepening ties is providing new momentum and opportunities for sustained trade growth.