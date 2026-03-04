Zhang Han, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

When asked to comment on the popularity of the historical drama Swords into Plowshares on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, which has sparked widespread discussion, Zhang Han, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that the attention and debate surrounding the drama's storyline and the history behind it fully reflect that peace is a shared aspiration of compatriots on both sides.The television drama Swords into Plowshares, set against the historical backdrop of the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms (907-979) period, explores the profound question of "how lasting peace can be achieved," said Zhang, noting that the show highlights the strong unifying character of Chinese civilization and conveys the Chinese nation's enduring conviction in opposing division and pursuing unity, as well as the spirit of serving the greater good of the country and the people.Zhang said history is the best textbook and also the best source of clarity. The attention and discussion among audiences on both sides of the Taiwan Straits regarding the storyline of Swords into Plowshares and the history behind it fully reflect that peace is a shared aspiration of compatriots on both sides.We sincerely hope that all Taiwan compatriots will cherish peace as they cherish their own eyes, pursue reunification as they pursue happiness in life, firmly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, and actively participate in advancing the peaceful reunification of the motherland, said Zhang.