China, US should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation: NPC spokesperson

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on March 4, 2026. The NPC, China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. Photo: Xinhua

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, briefed the press on the session.A reporter asked at the press conference that in light of the developments in Iran, and the expected visit to China by US President Donald Trump in the near future, "how do you view the future trajectory of China-US relations, particularly given that more meetings between the two leaders are expected to be arranged this year?"Lou said that China believes that as two major countries in the world, China and the US should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.Chinese leader pointed out that China and the US should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us and what reality needs. "The vision of China and the US helping each other succeed and prospering together is a tangible prospect within reach," Lou said.He noted that in the China-US relation, head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance. Since last year, President Xi and President Trump have maintained regular contact, steering the course for the giant ship of China-US relations and injecting impetus for its steady progress. The bilateral relations have generally maintained a steady and positive trajectory, which is welcomed by the two countries and the broader international community.Facts show that China and the US both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. As long as the two sides faithfully implement the important common understandings reached between the two presidents, act in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and work to lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems, the relationship will be able to move forward steadily, Lou added.China is ready to strengthen communication with the US at all levels and through various channels and create more space for cooperation. At the same time, China has its own principles and red lines and will as always resolutely defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, Lou said.Lou also highlighted exchanges between legislative bodies of the two countries. "Last year, the NPC invited a US House of Representatives delegation to China, maintaining dialogue with US senators, and sent an NPC youth delegation to the US. A general feeling among US Congress members was that to meet is better than to look away, and to talk is better than to cut off," Lou said.The NPC is ready to maintain contact and exchanges with the US Congress and contribute to the steady and sound development of China-US relations from the angle of legislatures, Lou noted.We hope that the US Congress will view China and China's development in an objective and rational way, and do more things conducive to the bilateral relationship and friendship between our peoples, Lou concluded.Global Times