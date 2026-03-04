Safeguarding regional security in the Strait of Hormuz is in the common interest of the international community: Chinese FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

In response to a media question that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had claimed that they currently control the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for oil and gas transportation, and had noted that any vessel attempting to pass through the strait could be subject to missile or drone attacks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are important international channels for cargo and energy trade, emphasizing that safeguarding security and stability in this region is in the common interest of the international community.China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, avoid further escalation of tensions, prevent further turbulence, and avoid causing greater impacts on the global economy, the spokesperson said.Global Times