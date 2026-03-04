SOURCE / ECONOMY
Safeguarding regional security in the Strait of Hormuz is in the common interest of the international community: Chinese FM
By Global Times Published: Mar 04, 2026 04:33 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


In response to a media question that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had claimed that they currently control the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for oil and gas transportation, and had noted that any vessel attempting to pass through the strait could be subject to missile or drone attacks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are important international channels for cargo and energy trade, emphasizing that safeguarding security and stability in this region is in the common interest of the international community. 

China urges all parties to immediately cease military operations, avoid further escalation of tensions, prevent further turbulence, and avoid causing greater impacts on the global economy, the spokesperson said. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
China urges all sides to cease military operations, safeguard safety of navigation in Strait of Hormuz, FM on claims of China pressuring Iran to keep Strait open

When asked for comments on media reports claiming that China is pressuring Iranian officials to avoid actions that ...

Chinese FM responds to potential impact of Strait of Hormuz closure on China's imports, energy security

When asked by foreign media about the current situation in Iran and the impact that the closure of ...

China opposes ‘small-circle’ rules that undermine global trade order: FM on US-led ‘critical minerals bloc’

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that maintaining an open, inclusive, and universally beneficial international trade ...