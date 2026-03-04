More than 470 Chinese nationals safely evacuated under organization of Chinese embassy and consulates in Iran: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Since the security situation in Iran became tense, China has repeatedly made representations to relevant parties, urging all sides to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Iran and neighboring countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday's press briefing while responds to measures that the Chinese government has taken to protect Chinese citizens in Iran and neighboring countries.The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassies and consulates in the relevant countries have issued multiple reminders, carried out work through various means, called on and assisted Chinese citizens in Iran to evacuate as soon as possible, and advised those in other countries to stay safe. Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and neighboring countries have remained on duty around the clock, assisting multiple groups of Chinese citizens in evacuating. Since the outbreak of the conflict, over 470 Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated under the organization of the Chinese Embassy and and consulates in Iran, Mao said.Considering the severe security situation in Iran, we once again solemnly remind Chinese citizens in Iran to strengthen personal protection, evacuate safely as soon as possible, and promptly register their information with the Chinese Embassy in Iran.Currently, the Astara crossing in Azerbaijan, the Agarak crossing in Armenia, the Van Province, Agri, and Hakkari crossings in Turkey, the Shalamcheh crossing in Iraq, and the Bajgiran crossing in Turkmenistan are accessible. Chinese citizens with passports can enter Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey visa-free, can enter Iraq after applying for an electronic visa in advance, and can enter Turkmenistan after submitting materials and obtaining a visa in advance.Working groups from the Chinese embassies and consulates in the relevant countries have arrived at the crossing points to assist Chinese citizens with entry. Please refer to the consular reminders issued by each embassy for the contact information of these working groups, according to Mao.Affected by military operations, the airspace of some countries neighboring Iran has been closed, and international flights have been suspended, impacting the travel of Chinese citizens.Mao reminded Chinese citizens not to travel to countries and regions neighboring Iran that are affected by military shocks. Chinese citizens already in the aforementioned countries and regions are advised to further strengthen their personal safety precautions and avoid sensitive areas such as military facilities, protests, and rallies. In case of emergency, please call the local police and contact the Chinese embassy or consulates for assistance.Global Times