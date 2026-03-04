CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese Embassy renews travel warning for Japan following harassment incidents against nationals
By Global Times Published: Mar 04, 2026 10:42 PM
The Chinese Embassy in Japan renewed its reminder for Chinese nationals to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future, citing recent harassment incidents targeting Chinese citizens in Tokyo, according to a statement on the embassy's official WeChat account on Wednesday.

On March 1, several Chinese nationals watching a marathon in central Tokyo were harassed by a number of Japanese right-wing activists, according to the statement. Police at the scene intervened and stopped the incident. The Chinese Embassy in Japan immediately made representations to the local Japanese police, urging the Japanese side to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in Japan.

The embassy reminded Chinese nationals to avoid traveling to Japan in the near future. It also urged Chinese nationals already in Japan to raise their security awareness and strengthen self-protection.

In case of emergency, Chinese nationals are advised to contact the police promptly and reach out to Chinese diplomatic and consular missions in Japan for assistance, said the statement.

