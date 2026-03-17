The first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security is held in Hanoi, Vietnam on March 16, 2026. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun chaired the meeting, together with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

The first ministerial meeting of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security was held in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Monday.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and Minister of National Defense Dong Jun chaired the meeting, together with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang.The two sides held in-depth exchanges on developments and changes in the international landscape, safeguarding political security, and advancing defense and law enforcement cooperation, and reached broad consensus.Wang Yi said the "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security between the two countries at the ministerial level represents the first strategic communication platform of its kind globally, established by both sides as a vital initiative to safeguard political system security and deepen strategic coordination.The mechanism is both an inherent requirement for advancing the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future and a necessary step for revitalizing the world socialist cause, fully demonstrating the high level and strategic nature of the relations between the two parties and countries, Wang Yi noted.The stability and development of both China and Vietnam will demonstrate to the world the significant advantages of the socialist system, the vigorous vitality of the socialist cause, and the bright prospects for human development and progress, he added.Wang Yi emphasized that as friendly socialist neighbors, China and Vietnam should not only focus on the fundamental well-being of their peoples, coordinate development and security, and firmly follow their own development paths, but also embrace the common interests of all humanity, grasp the correct direction of historical progress, and jointly promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization through the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future with strategic significance.Wang Xiaohong noted that the public security ministries of the two countries should prioritize political security and enhance efforts to prevent and resist "color revolutions."He added that the two sides should also focus on improving law enforcement and security cooperation mechanisms in areas such as cybersecurity, combating online gambling and telecom fraud, drug control, and fugitive repatriation and asset recovery.Dong stated that China is willing to work with Vietnam to continuously enhance mutual trust in military security, further expand cooperation areas, improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, jointly safeguard maritime security and stability through positive interaction, and push bilateral defense exchanges and cooperation to a new level, setting an example of unity and self-reliance for the armed forces of socialist countries.The Vietnamese side stated that, given the rapidly evolving and increasingly unpredictable regional and international landscape, it has become particularly urgent for the two parties and countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in addressing shared challenges.Vietnam is willing to work hand in hand with China to prepare for high-level exchanges, promote cooperation in various fields, and strengthen multilateral coordination to jointly elevate the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level, according to the Vietnamese side.Both sides agreed to hold the second ministerial meeting of the "3+3" strategic dialogue in China, and to deepen counterpart exchanges in diplomacy, defense and public security by fully leveraging the role of routine liaison between senior officials under the mechanism.