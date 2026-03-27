China is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking death, says FM after a Chinese postdoctoral scholar took own life following hostile questioning by US law enforcement personnel

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

"China is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking death and has protested to the US," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday, in response to a case that a Chinese postdoctoral scholar took own life a day after being subjected to hostile questioning by US law enforcement personnel.China's diplomatic missions swiftly got in touch with the researcher's family and actively assisted them in handling relevant matters, Lin told a regular press conference.For some time now, the US has overstretched the concept of national security for political manipulation and groundlessly interrogated and harassed Chinese scholars and students. These moves infringe on Chinese citizens' legitimate and lawful rights and interests, poison the atmosphere of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the US, and create a serious chilling effect, Lin said."China calls on the US to carry out a full investigation, give the family of the victim and the Chinese side a responsible explanation, stop any discriminatory law enforcement targeting Chinese scholars and students in the US, and stop imposing wrongful convictions. China will continue to take what is necessary to firmly defend Chinese citizens' legitimate and lawful rights and interests," the spokesperson noted.Global Times