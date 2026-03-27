Wild snow leopard spotted in Xinjiang desert, transferred to local wildlife rescue center for treatment and monitoring

A wild snow leopard is spotted at noon on March 21, 2026 in the Kumtag Desert in Turpan, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua

A wild snow leopard was spotted at noon on March 21 in the Kumtag Desert in Turpan, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Tourists alerted authorities upon the discovery, prompting a swift joint response from local forestry and public security departments, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.According to the report, after more than five hours of coordinated efforts, the animal was successfully captured and placed under emergency care.Preliminary examinations identified the snow leopard as a 5- to 7-year-old adult female. It was found to be mildly weak and dehydrated, but without any visible external injuries. Due to limited local rescue capacity, the animal was transferred overnight to the regional wildlife rescue center for further professional treatment and health monitoring, according to people.cn.Li Hongbiao, head of the grassland station under the forestry and grassland bureau of Shanshan county in Turpan, said that snow leopards are rare high-altitude species typically inhabiting bare rocky areas at elevations ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 meters. Their appearance in the Kumtag Desert is considered highly unusual."Based on the surrounding geography, it is highly likely that the animal became disoriented while chasing prey from the Tianshan Mountains," Li said.Authorities said the snow leopard will be released back into the wild once it has fully recovered and meets the conditions necessary for survival in its natural habitat.According to Xinhua, the snow leopard, often hailed as the "king of the snow mountains," is a Class I nationally protected species in China. It is primarily found in high-altitude regions across western provinces and regions including Xinjiang, Xizang, Qinghai, Gansu, Sichuan and Yunnan. Changes in its population are considered a key indicator of the health of the local ecosystem.