CHINA / SOCIETY
Panda pals
By VCG Published: Mar 27, 2026 05:57 PM
Two pandas play on a tree in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on March 26, 2026. Photo: VCG

Two pandas play on a tree in Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province on March 26, 2026. Photo: VCG


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