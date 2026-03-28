Chinese-American forensic scientist Henry C. Lee dies at 87

Dr. Henry C. Lee, a world-renowned forensic scientist, died Friday at his home in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 87, according to a release from the University of New Haven.



Lee had displayed remarkable strength, grace and resilience during a brief illness, the release said.



"Dr. Lee was a remarkable individual," said University of New Haven President Jens Frederiksen. "His contributions to our University as well as forensic science and law enforcement are extraordinary and unmatched. His legacy lives on in the generations of students and law enforcement professionals he impacted throughout his brilliant career."



Born in November 1938 in Rugao, Jiangsu, China, Lee had worked on more than 8,000 criminal cases in 46 different countries, according to the Crime Museum. A well-known case that Dr. Lee worked on was the O.J. Simpson case.



Lee joined the University of New Haven in 1975 and founded the Henry C. Lee Institute of Forensic Science in 1998.

