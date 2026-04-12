KMT chairwoman observes AI development in Beijing, highlighting cross-Strait cooperation

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, tries out visual control of a robotic dog at a laboratory of Tsinghua University High School in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2026. Cheng led a delegation to visit Tsinghua University High School in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, observed advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation-driven growth in Beijing, highlighting the potential for cross-Strait cooperation.Leading a KMT delegation on a Beijing tour that began Friday afternoon, Cheng said she had specifically requested to observe AI education in schools and engage with technology companies in Beijing, describing the trip as "well worth it."The delegation's first stop was Tsinghua University High School, where they learned about the application of AI in teaching. In school laboratories, the delegation watched student-developed projects including robot football matches, robotic dogs and robotic arms.Cheng engaged with students and teachers during the visit, praising their work.On Saturday morning, the delegation visited the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center, where they gained firsthand experience of Beijing's strong momentum in building itself into an AI innovation hub.Cheng showed strong interest in a "bionic intelligent hand" on display, examining its movements closely and encouraging other delegation members to try it.The delegation later held discussions with representatives from technology companies, including AI model developer Zhipu AI and robotics firm Galbot, to explore new opportunities for cross-Strait sci-tech cooperation."I'm very happy," Cheng said, adding that practices such as integrating AI into basic education and using technological innovation to drive industrial growth could provide useful guidance for Taiwan's industrial upgrading efforts.She called for greater support for young people in Taiwan to help them unlock their potential. She said that without political obstacles, cross-Strait cooperation could make significant contributions to humanity.The delegation also visited cultural landmarks, such as the National Centre for the Performing Arts and the Palace Museum in Beijing, and is scheduled to visit a Xiaomi auto factory on Sunday before returning to Taiwan at noon the same day.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, watches intelligent robots playing football at a laboratory of Tsinghua University High School in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2026. Cheng led a delegation to visit Tsinghua University High School in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, learns about students' research projects and patent achievements in artificial intelligence at a laboratory of Tsinghua University High School in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2026. Cheng led a delegation to visit Tsinghua University High School in Beijing on Friday. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, visits the Palace Museum together with a KMT delegation in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)