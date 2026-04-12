China-aided road upgrade project handed over to Malawi

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Lu Xu (front, L) and Malawi's Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango (front, C) attend the handover ceremony of the China-aided M1 road upgrade project in Lilongwe, Malawi, April 10, 2026. (Xinhua)

China on Friday handed over a road upgrade project to the Malawian government, a move expected to boost the southeastern African country's socio-economic development.The 25-million-U.S.-dollar M1 road upgrade project, constructed by China's Shandong Luqiao Group Company Limited in Lilongwe, the country's capital, is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve passenger mobility.Speaking at the handover ceremony, Malawi's Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango commended the Chinese government for the project, saying that it was built to a high standard and would help reduce travel time and road maintenance costs, among other benefits.Mhango also praised the Chinese contractor for transferring skills and knowledge to local workers employed during the project.Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Lu Xu said the project is not only a key route linking parts of Lilongwe but also a vital piece of infrastructure that reflects Malawi's national image and supports its socio-economic development."We firmly believe that this upgraded road is more than just a route. It is a pathway to development, prosperity and a brighter future. It is a road of cooperation and a powerful symbol of the deepening friendship between China and Malawi in this new era," she added.The project, which began construction in late 2021, spans about 9.455 kilometers and has become a key transport artery in Lilongwe following its completion.