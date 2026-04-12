KMT chairwoman leaves mainland after 6-day visit

A delegation led by Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, wrapped up its six-day visit to the Chinese mainland and departed Beijing for Taiwan on Sunday afternoon.



Song Tao, head of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, saw the delegation off at the Beijing Capital International Airport.



On Sunday morning, Cheng and her delegation visited a Xiaomi auto factory, where they were briefed on the latest developments in the production and R&D of new energy vehicles on the mainland.



Cheng also sat in the driver's seat of a vehicle, praising its intelligent and user-friendly design.



From Tuesday to Sunday, the delegation toured Jiangsu Province, Shanghai and Beijing. This marks the first visit in a decade of a KMT delegation led by its chairperson to the mainland.

