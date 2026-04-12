China’s aircraft carrier Fujian to achieve full combat capability in 2026, set for far-sea drills: official media

China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, will transition from initial to full operational capability in 2026, with far-sea training expected, official media reported on April 12, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from the military channel of CCTV News

China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, will undergo a full transition from initial to full operational capability in 2026, with far-sea training expected, official media reported on Sunday. Chinese military affairs experts said that the Fujian has moved from construction to launch to commissioning at a fast pace, achieving operational capability in a very short time.In April 2023, the Shandong, China's first domestically built carrier, conducted its first far-sea training mission in the Western Pacific, marking the entry of a Chinese-built carrier into the far-sea training sequence. Now, the Fujian is expected to follow suit, the military channel of CCTV News reported on Sunday.The Fujian is China's first carrier with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system, designed and built entirely independently. On May 8, 2024, the Fujian completed its maiden eight-day sea trial, during which its propulsion and power systems underwent a series of tests that met expected targets. The carrier was officially commissioned on November 5, 2025, ushering in a three-carrier era for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy, the report said.Shortly after commissioning, the Fujian conducted its first live combat training mission at sea. During that mission, multiple types of carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35, J-15T, J-15DT, and KJ-600, conducted multiple rounds of catapult launches and landing drills. The Fujian carrier strike group also carried out formation navigation and coordinated search-and-rescue exercises, among other training modules.According to the report, 2026 is a critical year for the Fujian as it moves from basic to full combat capability."When we see the Fujian achieving full aircraft loadouts and demonstrating the ability to launch and recover aircraft across its entire deck, we can consider its combat capability to be fully developed," Wei Dongxu, a Chinese military affairs commentator, was quoted by the CCTV as saying.He noted that the aircraft carrier's far-sea training will proceed in two steps. First, it should achieve the ability to deploy as a strike group. Once the group's combat system reaches a high level of seamless coordination, the next step will naturally be to operate in distant waters.Far-sea conditions are far more complex, Wei said. Once it enters the Western Pacific for extended exercises or training, external interference could come into play, such as surveillance aircraft or vessels from other countries. At that point, the strike group must respond quickly, flexibly, and precisely. Therefore, entering far-sea training requires not only a high level of combat readiness but also comprehensive preparation for emergency situations, so that all far-sea training missions can be completed without a hitch.Wang Yunfei, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday that the Fujian has moved from construction to launch to commissioning and capability development at a very fast pace.Since its commissioning in November last year, basic training has largely been completed, and initial combat capability has been achieved, Wang said. For instance, carrier-based aircraft have completed training in four types of weather conditions: simple and complex in both daytime and nighttime. This foundational training is now done. As various reports indicate, mission-oriented training has also begun, meaning the carrier can now carry out general tasks. Compared with carriers in other countries, this pace is rapid.Wang discussed the significance of conducting far-sea training for the Fujian to achieve full combat capability.First, Wang said that only through far-sea validation can the aircraft carrier's maturity and reliability be proven. In coastal waters, wave conditions are mild, and there is access to land-based radar, communications, navigation, and early warning aircraft.Second, from the perspective of mission requirements, the combat value of a carrier is fully realized in far seas. Within the first island chain, land-based aviation leaves only a limited role for a carrier. The carrier's mission is to project power in distant waters and carry out non-combat military operations such as disaster relief, counterterrorism, medical support, and far-sea logistics. These functions may not be fully exercised in coastal waters, Wang said.Third, from the standpoint of defending national sovereignty and achieving reunification, national sovereignty today should be understood beyond the land, encompassing exclusive economic zones, maritime rights and interests, sea lanes, and oil routes. Protecting these interests, which extend far beyond land territory, requires air power, Wang said.The expert emphasized that far-sea training should build systematic operational capability before it can be considered genuine far-sea combat capability. The carrier strike group should operate collectively, demonstrating integrated far-sea combat capability.Regarding aircraft loadouts, having a few fewer aircraft is acceptable, but the types should be complete, and the technical support for a complete operational cycle should be sufficient. More importantly, as many pilots as possible in the strike group should participate in far-sea training to gain real-world experience, Wang added.