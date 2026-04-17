Chinese Embassy in Japan reminds Chinese citizens to pay close attention to personal safety following notable rise in discriminatory incidents targeting Chinese nationals

Pedestrians wait at the traffic lights on the Meguro River Bridge in Tokyo, Japan on April 3, 2026. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reminded on Friday Chinese citizens in Japan to pay close attention to personal safety.The embassy said in a WeChat post that recently, an active-duty member of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces climbed over a wall and broke into the Chinese Embassy in Japan with a knife; right-wing individuals openly harassed Chinese citizens watching a marathon; a Chinese student in Tokyo was deliberately struck by a so-called “bumping men”; and a Hong Kong tourist was assaulted at a restaurant in Hokkaido. These incidents reflect the increasingly rampant activities of right-wing forces in Japan, a notable rise in discriminatory incidents targeting Chinese citizens, and growing safety risks for Chinese nationals in Japan.In recent years, Japan’s public security environment has continued to deteriorate, the embassy said in the post. According to statistics from Japan’s National Police Agency, the number of criminal cases suspected of violating the penal code increased year by year from 2021 to 2025, rising from 568,000 to 774,000. Serious crimes such as murder, robbery, arson, rape, human trafficking, and sexual assault increased from 8,821 cases to 15,086, an increase of about 71 percent, according to the post.The Chinese Embassy in Japan solemnly reminded Chinese citizens in Japan to enhance their safety awareness and strengthen self-protection measures. When possible, travel in groups and avoid areas with poor public security or large crowds. In the event of harassment or provocation by right-wing individuals or “bumping men,” prioritize personal safety, remain calm, avoid confrontation, preserve evidence, report to the police promptly, and contact the Chinese embassy or consulates in Japan for assistance.



