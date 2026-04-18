Tiger-view rooms? Close-up tiger-view accommodation at Henan zoo triggers safety and welfare concerns

Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A zoo in Central China's Henan Province has introduced hotel rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests an up-close view of tigers, sparking public concerns over safety. A zoo in Central China's Henan Province has introduced hotel rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests an up-close view of tigers, sparking public concerns over safety.





Located in Qinyang, Henan Province, the Hesheng Forest Zoo is offering 30 “tiger-view rooms,” with these rooms situated within the tiger observation area, Beijing News reported. In addition to the hotel accommodations, the observation area also contains the tigers' living quarters, which house Siberian tigers, Bengal golden tigers, and white tigers, according to the report.Guests are able to view two to three tigers through the transparent glass windows from a single room, Beijing Daily reported, citing a staff member from the zoo.Online booking platforms show that a tiger-view room is a twin-bedded standard room of 25 to 35 square meters, priced at 168 yuan ($24.65) and includes two tickets to the zoo.This unique accommodation has drawn widespread attention from netizens. Some expressed curiosity and called on those who have stayed there to share their experience, while others raised concerns about the quality of lodging given the low price.Several people expressed concern over safety. The zoo addressed the concerns, stating that the viewing area and the tigers’ living quarters are separated by three layers of professional glass, ensuring complete safety, Beijing Daily reported.According to the Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau of Qinyang, the “tiger-view rooms” have met safety standards and passed local inspection, based on information provided by the Xingwan town people's government, the responsible regulatory body, according to Beijing News.The report also noted that the zoo is a privately operated facility. Corporate information platform Tianyancha shows that the zoo, founded in 2021, is an enterprise primarily engaged in the entertainment business.Several netizens also raised concerns over whether the operation of the tiger-view rooms will affect the tigers’ daily lives.Zhang Minghai, director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration Feline Research Center and Professor at the College of Wildlife and Protected Area, Northeast Forestry University, was quoted by Beijing Daily as saying that whether tigers’ daily lives are disrupted mainly depends on whether their activity space is restricted and whether the materials of the barrier facilities could harm the animals.“If both of these factors are acceptable and the associated facilities meet standards, these ‘tiger-view rooms’ will generally not cause additional adverse effects on the tigers,” Zhang added.Zhang also said that the protection and utilization of wild animals are mutually reinforcing, with protection as the prerequisite for utilization. “It would be ideal if the revenue generated can be used to improve the tigers’ welfare and form a virtuous cycle,” he said, according to Beijing Daily.Global Times