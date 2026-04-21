Xi says to work with Africa to address spillover effects of Middle East conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo and his wife Gueta Chapo ahead of the talks between Xi and Chapo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. Xi held talks with Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)





As the impact of the Middle East conflict spills over to African countries, China stands ready to work hand in hand with Africa to address these challenges, jointly promote peace and work together to advance development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.



Xi made the remarks during his talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo in Beijing, calling on both sides to uphold the principles for peace, maintain the resolve for development, and promote win-win cooperation.





Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)





Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. Xi held talks with Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for President of the Republic of Mozambique Daniel Francisco Chapo ahead of their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 21, 2026. Xi held talks with Chapo, who is on a state visit to China, in Beijing on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)