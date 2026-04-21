China’s home-developed Origin Wukong quantum computer integrates AI computing capabilities: developers

Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer cluster Photo: Courtesy of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center

Origin Wukong, China’s independently developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, has preliminarily acquired the capability to support artificial intelligence (AI) computing and has launched multiple quantum AI tools, according to an announcement on Tuesday by the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center in Hefei, East China’s Anhui Province. The center stated that this marks a major step in systematically integrating domestically developed quantum computing into the AI application ecosystem for the first time, advancing domestic quantum computers’ shift from functional to user-friendly.The newly launched model, Origin Brain, focuses on quantum computing and integrates specialized quantum expertise with AI technologies. It provides efficient and precise intelligent knowledge services for researchers, educators and developers, helping lower barriers to learning and research in the quantum field, according to a press release the center sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.Another tool, QPanda3 Runtime MCP, enables users to submit various quantum computing tasks via conversational interaction with a large-model intelligent agent, providing true on-demand access to quantum computing power and greatly enhancing quantum computer usability.Developed by Origin Quantum, the Origin Wukong series features full-stack, domestically controllable technology spanning quantum chips to the operating system. Having served more than 47 million uses across 163 countries and regions, Origin Wukong’s newly launched quantum AI tools are designed to lower barriers to quantum computing and expand access to quantum computing power for more developers and industry applications, according to the press release.At present, Origin Quantum is further exploring quantum-AI hybrid algorithms, focusing on complex dynamic system challenges in sectors such as power, finance, and industry, to provide more precise and efficient intelligent support for decision-making.According to Guo Guoping, chief scientist of Origin Quantum and director of the Anhui Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center, the integration of quantum computing and AI is an important direction for the next-generation computing revolution. The complementarity between the two offers a new pathway to break through traditional computing bottlenecks and technological limitations.“In the future, we will continue to promote the development of quantum AI, making it a ‘computing power engine’ that empowers a wide range of industries,” Guo said.