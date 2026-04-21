China lodges solemn representations, strongly condemns Japanese leader and officials' offerings to notorious Yasukuni Shrine

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When asked to comment on the reports that said Japanese leader made ritual offerings to the Yasukuni Shrine, with some cabinet members and lawmakers visiting or offering tributes, a spokesperson for China's Embassy in Japan said that the shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism's wars of aggression. Such moves by the Japanese side openly seek to overturn the history of aggression, whitewash war crimes, and glorify militarism, gravely violating historical justice and human conscience, and challenging the outcomes of WWII victory and the post-war international order. The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly condemns this, and has lodged solemn representations and strong protests with the Japanese side, according to a release from the embassy's official website on Tuesday.The spokesperson said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Tokyo Trials. Eighty years ago, the international community, based on a large amount of solid evidence, reached a final conclusion on Japan's crimes of aggression, and lawfully rendered judgments on Class-A war criminals, safeguarding the outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War and international fairness and justice. Eighty years later, Japanese leaders and politicians still frequently visit or make offerings to the shrine that enshrines Class-A war criminals, which reflects Japan's seriously erroneous attitude toward historical issues and exposes the negative and dangerous tendency among some forces in Japan to reverse the course of history and promote false historical narratives.The spokesperson said that, in connection with a series of moves by Japan, including hollowing out its pacifist constitution, accelerating military expansion, relaxing arms export restrictions, and floating the idea of "possessing nuclear weapons," Asian neighboring countries and the international community will further heighten their vigilance and strong concerns over Japan's trajectory.China solemnly urges Japan to earnestly abide by the solemn statements and commitments it has made on historical issues, stop all wrongful acts that beautify aggression, distort history and endanger peace, and take concrete actions to completely cut ties with militarism, the spokesperson said.Global Times