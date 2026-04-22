We appreciate relevant countries for upholding the one-China principle: mainland spokesperson on countries denying flight permits for Lai’s ‘transit visit’

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

Asked to comment on reports that Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te had originally planned to make a so-called "transit visit" to Eswatini, but canceled the trip after relevant countries refused to grant flight clearance to his chartered aircraft, Zhang Han, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that "we appreciate the position and actions of the relevant countries in upholding the one-China principle."A just cause enjoys abundant support, while an unjust one finds little. The facts once again prove that the one-China principle is a basic norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus of the international community. It represents the general trend of the times, the greater good, and the will of the people, Zhang said.Global Times