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Taiwan regional leader Lai Ching-te cancelled his planned trip to Eswatini after three African countries, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar revoked its flight permit to cross their countries without prior warnings, according to media reports.Taiwan regional authorities said at a temporary press conference on Tuesday night that, as some countries along the route of the plane had temporarily revoked overflight permits, the trip has been postponed following an assessment, according to China Times News of the island.Lai later confirmed on social media that his trip to Eswatini had been postponed, while claiming that Taiwan's importance attached to and friendship with Eswatini "remain unchanged," United Daily News reported.Eswatini is one of the only 12 remaining "diplomatic allies" left for Taiwan regional authorities. Lai was due to leave on Wednesday for the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession, according to media reports.Seychelles' foreign affairs ministry said that the Lai's plane had not been granted clearance for overflight or landing, in line with ⁠the government's longstanding policy regarding Taiwan question, according to a report from Reuters on Tuesday. "The decision was taken independently and in accordance with established procedures," Aline Morel, senior protocol officer at the ministry, said in an email, per Reuters report.A Madagascar foreign ministry official also confirmed having denied an overflight request. "Malagasy diplomacy recognizes only one China. The decision was made in full respect of Madagascar's sovereignty over its airspace," the official said, Reuters reported.Under a Yahoo News page that republished a report by Deutsche Welle, some netizens left comments regarding Lai's cancelled trip. One wrote, "Making a big show with gongs and drums, shouting loudly—only to end up being dealt a heavy blow," while another conveyed that earlier coverage had tried to build hype around Lai's planned trip, but in the end it was nothing more than empty boasting.When asked to comment on Lai's reported visit to Eswatini, State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binghua said at a regular press conference on April 15 that we have consistently handled Taiwan region's external exchanges in accordance with the one-China principle, and firmly opposes any attempts to create "two Chinas," "one China, one Taiwan," or "Taiwan independence" on the international stage. We hope relevant countries will recognize the broader trend, correct their mistakes as soon as possible, and stand on the right side of history.Global Times