Q: It's reported that Lai Ching-te, leader of the Taiwan authorities, has canceled his trip to Eswatini. The Taiwan authorities said relevant countries abruptly revoked overflight clearance under the pressure from the Chinese mainland. What's the foreign ministry's comment and can you provide more details?



A: All African countries, with the sole exception of Eswatini, have established diplomatic ties with China. These 53 countries together with the African Union have adopted the Beijing Declaration at the 2024 FOCAC Summit. They have reiterated on many occasions that they firmly uphold the one-China principle, there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and they firmly support all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification. China highly commends relevant countries' commitment to the one-China principle which is fully consistent with international law and basic norms governing international relations. It's very clear that there's no longer a so-called "ROC president" in the world anymore. Anyone who wears that false title is acting against history and will only invite disgrace upon themselves. The one-China principle is where the arc of history bends and public opinion trends, and to uphold it is the right thing to do. No one can ever stop the eventual reunification of China. The separatist attempts aimed at "Taiwan independence" are just futile and doomed to fail.

