China’s first Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan heads to S.China Sea for trials and training, showing smooth, rapid progress: expert

China's Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, successfully completes its maiden sea trial and returns to port on November 16, 2025. Photo: Screenshot from WeChat account of the PLA Navy

China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, has departed Shanghai for the South China Sea for routine cross-regional trials and training, following multiple earlier sea trials and in line with its planned development schedule, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy said on Tuesday. A Chinese military affairs expert told the Global Times on Wednesday that the Sichuan's first-ever cross-sea-area trial and training deployment to the South China Sea marks rapid and efficient progress, bringing its commissioning one step closer.According to the PLA Navy's official WeChat account, the Sichuan recently departed Shanghai for relevant waters in the South China Sea to conduct research trials and training, testing the performance of multiple onboard systems and platforms.Since its launch, the Sichuan has successfully completed several sea trials. This latest mission is a routine cross-regional test and training exercise conducted in line with the overall construction plan and is not aimed at any specific target, said the PLA Navy.Zhang Junshe, Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday that this marks Sichuan's first cross-sea-area trial and training deployment into the South China Sea, which combines scientific testing with more advanced, system-level exercises and demonstrates rapid progress.In terms of development, the voyage can be seen as another long-range test ahead of the ship's formal commissioning. Previous sea trials were each designed to identify and resolve technical issues while refining overall performance prior to entering service. Such extended deployments also allow the crew to become more familiar with the vessel's capabilities, accelerating their ability to generate combat readiness after commissioning, Zhang said.On November 14, 2025, the PLA Navy said that the Sichuan set off from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai and sailed toward relevant sea areas for its maiden sea trial, which mainly tested and verified the reliability and stability of the ship's power, electrical, and other systems.Zhang explained that many Chinese naval vessels today are able to achieve operational capability shortly after entering service, reflecting the increasingly rigorous and phased training process.The expert said that operating in the South China Sea, distinct from previously tested waters, will allow for a more comprehensive assessment of the ship's performance across different maritime environments, laying the groundwork for future deployments in the region. The South China Sea's complex climate and sea conditions provide an ideal setting to evaluate the vessel's adaptability, including its propulsion and power systems, as well as helicopter operations such as takeoffs and landings. These missions also contribute to enhancing the operational and tactical proficiency of naval personnel.Follow-on trials are likely to include integration exercises involving carrier-based aircraft, helicopters, and amphibious forces. Once all testing phases are complete, the ship is expected to be capable of entering service with combat effectiveness, Zhang said.Zhang also mentioned that the transit from Shanghai to the South China Sea may involve passing through the Taiwan Straits. As waters under China's jurisdiction, including its territorial sea, contiguous zone, and exclusive economic zone, the Taiwan Straits represents a routine and efficient route for such voyages, the expert said.As a new-generation amphibious assault ship of the PLA Navy, the Sichuan has a full-load displacement of over 40,000 tons, featuring a dual-island superstructure and a full-length flight deck. It innovatively adopts electromagnetic catapult and arrestment technologies, and can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, amphibious equipment and other assets, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported in November 2025.Zhang said that the construction speed of the Sichuan is considered fast, underscoring China's growing sophistication and maturity in building large naval vessels.Although the Type 076 is primarily designed for amphibious landing missions, it differs from conventional amphibious assault ships. Equipped with an electromagnetic catapult, it can operate fixed-wing aircraft, including the J-35 stealth fighter, giving it capabilities similar to those of a light aircraft carrier. This also points to the platform's broader strategic significance, Zhang added.