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China’s first Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan heads to S.China Sea for trials and training: PLA Navy
By Global Times Published: Apr 22, 2026 12:06 AM
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China's first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, the Sichuan, recently departed Shanghai for relevant waters in the South China Sea to conduct research trials and training, testing the performance of multiple onboard systems and platforms, said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

Since its launch, the Sichuan has successfully completed several sea trials. This latest mission is a routine cross-regional test and training exercise conducted in line with the overall construction plan and is not aimed at any specific target, said the PLA Navy.

Global Times


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