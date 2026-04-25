Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands slams misleading Dutch security report as replete with falsehoods, groundless accusations

Photo: A screenshot of statement of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands

Recently, the security authorities in the Netherlands released a report with contents that misinterprets and distorts China’s normal development and external cooperation, which seriously misleads the public and smears China’s image, said the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands via an official statement released on Saturday, saying that the China-related remarks in the relevant report are replete with falsehoods and groundless accusations and the Chinese side firmly opposes this.China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order. China is firmly committed to the path of peaceful development and safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, read the spokesperson’s statement.On the Ukraine issue, China’s position has been consistent and clear. We have been committed to promoting talks for peace and advancing a political settlement. China has never provided lethal weapons to any party to the conflict, and strictly controls the export of dual-use articles in accordance with laws and regulations. China's normal economic and trade cooperation with all countries, including Russia, is justified, legitimate, and beyond reproach.The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair and brooks no external interference. The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and the political foundation of China–Netherlands relations. The Chinese side firmly opposes any form of “Taiwan independence” separatist activities. It is fully justified, reasonable, and lawful for Chinese government to take all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which does not allow any external forces to interfere.In the fields of science and technology, and economic and trade cooperation, China remains committed to the principles of open cooperation and mutual benefit. Chinese enterprises and research institutions carry out international exchanges and cooperation in accordance with laws and regulations. The Dutch report labels normal cooperation as “security risks,” which is not only groundless but will also undermine global scientific and technological progress and risk the stability of industrial and supply chains.On cybersecurity, as one of the major victims of cyberattacks, China firmly opposes and combats all kinds of cyberattacks in accordance with the law, and is committed to working with all countries, on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, to strengthen cooperation and jointly deal with the threats of cybersecurity through exchanges and dialogue.China urges the relevant authorities in the Netherlands to view China’s development in an objective and rational light, stop spreading false information and hyping up the so-called “China threat,” and do more to promote mutual trust between the two sides.Global Times