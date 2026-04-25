China’s special envoy attends BRICS Deputy FMs and Special Envoys on Middle East Meeting, calling for BRICS momentum for Mideast, world peace

Photo: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Zhai Jun, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue led a delegation to attend the BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East (MENA) Meeting from Thursday to Friday in New Delhi, according to a statement on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.Zhai stated that the Middle East situation is at a critical juncture, with a fragile ceasefire, deteriorating regional security, and a grave humanitarian situation.BRICS countries should adhere to independence, uphold justice and morality, further build consensus and pool efforts to inject positive, stable and constructive BRICS momentum into peace in the Middle East and the world, Zhai noted.Participants had in-depth exchanges on key issues in the Middle East, expressed concern over regional tensions, emphasized respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries, called for differences to be resolved through political and diplomatic means, and agreed to continue consultations on Middle East issues during China’s BRICS chairmanship next year. After the meeting, India, as the host, issued the Chair’s Statement.On the sidelines of the meeting, Zhai met separately with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Borisenko Georgy and Assistant to the Iranian foreign minister Mehdi Shoushtari, exchanging views on the regional situation.Global Times