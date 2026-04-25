Chinese MOFCOM urges EU to immediately remove Chinese enterprises, individuals from sanction list against Russia

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China urges the EU to immediately remove Chinese enterprises and individuals from the sanctions list the bloc issued against Russia, to abide by the consensus between the two sides' leaders, and to resolve respective concerns through dialogue and consultation, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday.China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, and the EU shall bear all consequences arising therefrom, the spokesperson said.The remarks came in response to questions about the EU’s listing of Chinese enterprises on Thursday in its 20th round of sanctions against Russia.Ignoring China's repeated representations and objections, the EU has wantonly included Chinese enterprises in its 20th round of sanctions against Russia. China expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this move, according to the MOFCOM spokesperson.China has reiterated on multiple occasions that it firmly opposes unilateral sanctions without the authorization of the UN Security Council, and firmly opposes the so-called long-arm jurisdiction imposed by the EU on Chinese enterprises and individuals. Such actions run counter to the spirit of consensus reached by Chinese and EU leaders, and seriously undermine China-EU mutual trust and the overall bilateral relations, the spokesperson noted.Global Times