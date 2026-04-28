China’s envoy rebukes Japan’s remarks on East and South China Seas at UN meeting on the spot, saying they ‘confound black and white’





Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, speaks at a UN Security Council meeting on ?April 27, 2026. Photo: China Media Group

Chinese envoy denounced remarks by Japan over the South China Sea and East China Sea as “completely confound black and white” at a UN Security Council meeting on ‌Monday and accused Tokyo of provocative behavior in the Taiwan Straits.During the Council meeting, Ayano Kunimitsu, a Japanese vice foreign minister, claimed that Tokyo was seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated Japan's opposition to any attempt to change the status quo by force and obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, per Reuters.In response, Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said Japan’s representative made unwarranted remarks on the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, which "completely confound black and white." The overall situation in both seas remains stable, and the South China Sea is one of the most freely navigated waterways in the world, he said.By contrast, Japan has recently sent Self-Defense Forces vessels through the Taiwan Straits, flexing military muscle and engaging in deliberate provocation, sending a seriously wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, said Sun.This exposes attempts by some in Japan to interfere militarily in the Taiwan Straits and undermine peace and stability there, Sun noted.During World War II, Japan carried out aggression and colonial rule against countries around the East China Sea and South China Sea, bearing grave historical responsibility. Japan should earnestly reflect on its history and act prudently, rather than flaunting force and destabilizing the region, said the Chinese envoy.