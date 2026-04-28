Chinese commerce minister meets VDA president, calls on association to ‘play an active role’ in urging EU for fair competition

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao (right) meets with Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, in Beijing on April 27, 2026. Photo: Ministry of Commerce

China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), on Monday, to discuss China-Germany automotive cooperation, the stability of global automotive supply chains, and EU's trade restrictions on China, according to a Tuesday statement from China's Ministry of Commerce.This year marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), China will continue to expand high-level opening-up, drive high-quality development through new quality productive forces, and encourage industrial innovation through fair competition, Wang said. The minister welcomed German automakers to deepen their presence in China, leverage complementary advantages with Chinese partners, and jointly advance the global automotive industry toward higher-end, intelligent, and green development.Earlier this year, China and the EU achieved a "soft landing" in the electric vehicle case through a price undertaking arrangement. Wang stated his hopes the EU would abide by its commitment to non-discrimination, accelerate negotiations with Chinese automakers, and ensure the early implementation of the price undertaking.Both sides should manage frictions through dialogue and consultation and jointly safeguard the stability and smooth functioning of global automotive industrial and supply chains, the minister said.Wang also noted that China has expressed strong over EU's recent trade-restrictive measures, warning that such protectionist steps could endanger Chinese companies and undermine their confidence in investing in Europe.He expressed hopes that the association would play an active role in urging the EU to respect fair competition, abide by WTO rules, and revise inappropriate provisions, so as to foster a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for China-EU cooperation.Mueller said China's 15th Five-Year Plan provides clear signals and important guidance for foreign investment in the country. German automakers will continue to expand investment and R&D in China, accelerate localization, and better realize the strategy of "in China, for global markets."VDA supports free trade and believes the price undertaking arrangement reached between the EU and China has laid a solid foundation for resolving tariff issues, said Mueller. The association will continue to call on the EU to keep the automotive market open, welcome Chinese automakers and parts suppliers to invest in Germany, and deepen the integration of German-Chinese and EU-China automotive industrial and supply chains.Global Times