14-year-old boy gets life sentence for raping and killing female classmate in first instance in SW China’s Yunnan

Court File photo: VCG

A 14-year-old male student has been convicted of intentional homicide and rape targeting his female classmate in the first instance on Tuesday by the Intermediate People's Court of Qujing, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, and sentenced to life imprisonment with lifelong deprivation of political rights, China Central Television (CCTV) News reported.According to court findings, the defendant surnamed Jiang, aged 14 at the time of the crime, and the victim Fang, a 15-year-old girl, were classmates. From the night of July 6 to the early morning of July 7, 2025, Jiang resorted to violence in an attempt to rape Fang. Fearing that his crime would be exposed afterwards, he strangled Fang to death with his bare hands.The Intermediate People's Court of Qujing held that the defendant's acts constituted the crimes of rape and intentional homicide, which necessitated combined punishment for multiple offenses. Given the exceptionally heinous circumstances of the crime and severe consequences inflicted, the offender shall be severely punished in accordance with the law. As Jiang was under the age of 18 when committing the crimes, the death penalty is not applicable to him. The above judgment was rendered based on the facts, nature and circumstances of the case, as well as the harm caused to society, the report said.According to a previous report from The Beijing News, upon legal review and verification by the Qujing Municipal People's Procuratorate, Jiang and Fang were junior high school classmates, both residents of a village in Majie town, Luoping county in Qujing.Jiang was detained on suspicion of intentional homicide on July 8, 2025, and formally arrested by Luoping public security bureau on suspicion of rape on July 22 that year, read the report.The case stood for trial on March 30. Zhou Zhaocheng, legal representative of the victim's family, told The Beijing News that the court hearing lasted from 2 pm to 6 pm, and no verdict was delivered in court.Global Times