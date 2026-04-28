NW China’s Gansu releases investigation and assessment report on mountain torrent disaster hitting Yuzhong county in August 2025

Sudden mountain torrents hit Yuzhong county in Northwest China’s Gansu Province due to extreme short-duration heavy rainfall on August 8, 2025. Photo: CCTV

Northwest China’s Gansu Province has released an investigation and assessment report on the mountain torrent disaster that occurred in Yuzhong county on August 7 last year, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.From August 7 to 8, 2025, the Xinglong River and Kangu River basins in Yuzhong county were hit by sudden mountain torrents triggered by extreme short-duration heavy rainfall, resulting in 32 deaths, 19 missing persons, and 15 injuries, according to Xinhua.The investigation and assessment team of the Gansu government concluded that extreme torrential rainfall was the direct trigger of the disaster.The area’s unique terrain and geomorphology significantly amplified disaster’s impact, causing large-scale landslides in the gully headwaters. These in turn generated flash floods and debris flows in the Xinglong and Kangu river basins. After being deflected by the terrain, the flood-debris flows burst out of the channels and riverbanks, destroying multiple villages. The Yuzhong disaster is characterized as a compound chain event involving flash floods, landslides and debris flows, according to Xinhua.After the disaster, Gansu Province made all-out efforts to conduct emergency rescue operations and post-disaster reconstruction. Following a 100-day intensive campaign, 325 households, totaling 1,195 affected residents in Yuzhong county, had all moved into new homes by the end of 2025, Xinhua reported.Global Times