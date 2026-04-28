PLA conducts routine patrol in South China Sea, slams Philippines’ so-called ‘joint patrols’ as disrupting regional stability

Latest news

The navy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) conducted a routine patrol in the South China Sea from Tuesday, Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command, announced on Tuesday.In an attempt to stir up troubles in the South China Sea, the Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organize so-called joint patrols, disrupting peace and stability in the region, according to Zhai.Forces of the STC will resolutely safeguard China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, Zhai said.Global Times