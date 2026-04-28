8 suspects detained in Chengdu for throwing hot pot seasoning into swimming pool amid lease dispute

Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Qingyang district branch of the Chengdu Public Security Bureau

Eight suspects have been subjected to criminal coercive measures for throwing hot pot seasoning into a swimming pool in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, local police announced on Tuesday.According to a statement released by the Qingyang district branch of the Chengdu Public Security Bureau, the owner of the swimming pool surnamed Zhang filed a report to the police at 7:01 am on Monday, saying that his swimming pool had been vandalized.The police promptly dispatched personnel to the scene to investigate and handle the case.A total of eight suspects, including one suspect surnamed Liu, have been subjected to criminal coercive measures for suspicion of picking quarrels and provoking trouble in accordance with the law. The case is still under further investigation, according to the police.The police’s investigation found that due to a lease dispute over the swimming pool premises, the property owner surnamed Liu, instructed seven suspects to pour hot pot base, soy sauce, and other liquids into the swimming pool operated by the tenant Zhang at around 1:13 am on Monday, contaminating the poolbefore they fled the scene, the police said.The public security authority conducted an on-site inspection, collected water samples, and sent them to a professional institution for testing. Tests on the pool water samples found no toxic or harmful substances, the police said.Global Times