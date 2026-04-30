13 detained in action against ‘brutality PK’ livestreams in China: cybersecurity authority

cyber security Photo: VCG





Chinese internet police have recently launched a targeted campaign against vulgar and violent “brutality PK” livestreams that endanger personal health and poison the online environment, with 13 people detained in a cross‑regional case in East China’s Zhejiang Province, the cybersecurity authority of the Ministry of Public Security said in a release in its official WeChat account on Thursday.Livestream PK, originally a form of online entertainment, has been exploited by some streamers to attract publicity, drive traffic, and pursue personal gain at all costs. Led by a suspect surnamed Zhao, a group of livestreamers colluded with others across regions to stage so‑called “brutality PK” contests, and fake scenes to attract views, according to cybersecurity authority of Zhejiang public security bureau.To gain attention and virtual gifts, they performed extremely dangerous and degrading acts on camera, including hitting their heads against beverage cans, whipping their backs with leather belts, and lashing their calves with tree branches — acts that seriously harm physical health, disrupt online order and norms, and trigger strong public indignation, per the release.After a thorough investigation, cyber police in Zhejiang took swift, coordinated action across jurisdictions, arresting 13 suspects including key organizers. All those involved have been placed under administrative detention, and their relevant livestreaming accounts have been shut down.In an official reminder, the cybersecurity authority of the Ministry of Public Security stressed that cyberspace is not a lawless zone. Streamers who chase attention through vulgarity and violence will face legal consequences. Platforms are urged to strictly fulfill their primary responsibilities, strengthen content censorship, and adopt a zero‑tolerance policy toward rule‑violating accounts.The public is encouraged to consciously resist vulgar and violent content and promptly report illegal activity to jointly safeguard a healthy online ecosystem, the cybersecurity authority added.Many netizens voiced support for the work of cyber police on social media, stating that it is very necessary to maintain a clean online space.Global Times